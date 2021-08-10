For a moment in time, it seemed as if we were getting COVID-19 under control. But then the delta variant moved in with a swiftness, and now many of us have more questions than reliable answers.

On this week’s “In Conversation,” host Rick Howlett talks with Dr. Jon Klein from UofL’s School of Medicine about what Louisville and the Ohio Valley Region need to know about the delta variant. How does a variant even compare to the original? Where and when to mask? What’s a breakthrough case? How are those vaccinated against the coronavirus protected or left unprotected? What are the concerns of the unvaccinated? How is testing going?

Right now the state of Kentucky is experiencing the highest number of new cases and highest positivity rate since February. Dr. Klein will discuss what that means.

And on a lighter note, we’ll talk about the return of the Kentucky State Fair. Where else can you go to see goats and other animals, peruse award-winning eggs and pies, see goats, ride a carousel, and did I mention goats?

Photo by Stephanie Wolf

This year’s fair will feature a photo exhibit called “The Ripple Effects: Exploring Water in Louisville.” We’ll meet the exhibit’s organizer and learn more.

The Kentucky State Fair runs from August 19 to Aug. 29, 2021.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. What unanswered questions do you have about the delta variant? Call us with your questions and thoughts at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation