This week on In Conversation, we revisit our episodes about youth vaping, Louisville’s park systems and vaccine-hesitancy.

In our vaping episode, experts talked about the increasing number of youth in Kentucky using electronic cigarettes. They said many youth might not know how e-cigarettes affect their health, and more regulations and awareness could curb the number of young people using them.

When it comes to parks, an analysis by the non-profit Trust for Public Land said Louisville’s parks ranked near the bottom among the nation’s largest cities, due mainly to accessibility and funding issues. But Parklands of Floyds Fork President President David Morgan said the city’s parks will continue to improve.

“One of the things that has struck us and our entire team is how deeply connected people get with it,” Morgan said of the Parklands. “I think the connectivity and access within 10 minutes’ walk will ultimately continue to improve over the years and our score will go up.”

And Kentucky’s vaccine debate continues amid resurging diseases and lower vaccination rates in some communities. Kentucky Health Commissioner Dr. Jeffrey Howard said vaccinations are the key to fighting hepatitis A and other illnesses. Some people question vaccines and their effectiveness, such as one Northern Kentucky high school student who sued his local health department for banning him and other un-vaccinated students from school during a chickenpox outbreak.

