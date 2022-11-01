Between yard signs, television commercials, texts, calls, and emails, y’all know what time it is: election season.

And with a number of school elections, local elections, and state seats up for grabs, this week’s “In Conversation” has you covered.

Host Rick Howlett talks to the Louisville Public Media journalists who have been covering the elections:

Kentucky Public Radio Capitol Reporter Divya Karthikeyan

WFPL Education and Learning Reporter Jess Clark

WFPL City Politics and Government Reporter Roberto Roldan

WFPL Managing Editor for Collaboratives Ryland Barton

Justin Hicks, Data Reporter for WFPL and the Ohio Valley ReSource

They are among the team who put together the 2022 Voter Guide from LPM.

Join us Friday morning at 11:00 ET on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org. Call us with your questions at 502-814-TALK.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation