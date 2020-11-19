Coronavirus cases continue to surge around the country and here in the commonwealth, and we’re all starting to come to terms with how different our holiday celebrations will have to look this year.

On Wednesday, Governor Andy Beshear said Thanksgiving gatherings in Kentucky shouldn’t include more than eight people, coming from only two different households. But what if you have family members who still think it’s a good idea to gather? How will you communicate with them about why you won’t be there?

This week, we’re talking about adapting our celebrations to the times we’re living in. Childhood development expert Deborah Farmer Kris will share some ideas about making the holidays feel festive for the children in your life, and how to explain to them why things have to be different this year.

Even in the best of years, holidays can turn up the pressure on relationships. So marriage and family therapist Eric Sharp will join us to talk about navigating tricky interpersonal dynamics.

We’ll talk about how to defend against this year’s unique flavor of holiday stress, and which harmful coping strategies we should be trying to avoid. More people than usual may be experiencing grief this year, and the holidays can make that feel worse. So we’ll look at healthy ways to process those challenging feelings — both for adults and children.

If you’re going to be spending some time alone this season, our experts will share ways to stave off loneliness and stay feeling connected to your loved ones, even when you’re physically far apart.

And we want to hear from you this week, especially. How are you changing your holiday plans for 2020? What are you worried about? What are you hopeful about?

Join us Friday morning at 11 for “In Conversation,” and call 502-814-TALK (8255) to share what’s working for you heading into this most unusual holiday season, and ask for advice about what’s not.