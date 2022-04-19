This Friday on “In Conversation,” we talk about the pandemic’s affect on how kids are learning, developing, and socializing. What does the future hold for young people as we navigate current and possibly new variants?

We’ll talk to child development experts and educators, and ask some young people how COVID-19 changed their lives.

Listen Friday morning at 11:00 EST on 89.3 WFPL and wfpl.org, and call 502-814-TALK (8255) with your questions.

This episode was made possible in part by the Jewish Heritage Fund and through funding provided by the Joan Ganz Cooney Center at Sesame Workshop as part of the Next Gen Public Media Initiative, generously supported by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

There’s a lot going on in Louisville, and WFPL’s “In Conversation” with Rick Howlett gives people a platform to talk — both to each other, and with the larger community — about the biggest issues facing our city, state and region. Live at 11 a.m. every Friday on 89.3 WFPL. Call 502-814-TALK to join the conversation.

Miss the show? Listen here as a weekly podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | NPR | Spotify | Stitcher | RadioPublic | RSS

Support In Conversation