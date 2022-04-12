This week on 89.3 WFPL, tune in for “Connections: Muslim Culture in America Today.” From IWMF (International Women’s Media Foundation), “Connections” looks at contemporary Muslim culture in America, from fashion to food to hip hop and opera.

Courtesy APM

Join host Mariam Sobh, a Muslim journalist and stand-up comedian, as we look at the myriad ways contemporary Muslim culture has mixed and melded with American culture. We’ll also take a critical look at how American Muslims have been represented in the culture, and how narratives are changing as young Muslims take control of their own stories.

Listen Wednesday at 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL.

Special guests include: