This week on 89.3 WFPL, tune in for “Connections: Muslim Culture in America Today.” From IWMF (International Women’s Media Foundation), “Connections” looks at contemporary Muslim culture in America, from fashion to food to hip hop and opera.
Join host Mariam Sobh, a Muslim journalist and stand-up comedian, as we look at the myriad ways contemporary Muslim culture has mixed and melded with American culture. We’ll also take a critical look at how American Muslims have been represented in the culture, and how narratives are changing as young Muslims take control of their own stories.
Listen Wednesday at 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL.
Special guests include:
- Rhiannon Giddens, musician and member of the Carolina Chocolate Drops, discusses her deeply held convictions around racism, discrimination, and the history of slavery. Giddens shares an exclusive first listen of new music from her opera, “Omar,” based on the life of Omar Ibn Said, an enslaved Muslim-African man.
- The Reminders, a hip hop/roots band and Rahim Alhaj, an oud musician share messages of social justice and peace through their music, and reflect on how music can be illuminating.