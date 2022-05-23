It’s been more than two years since the pandemic forced young people to navigate remote learning, deal with isolation and come to terms with missed opportunities. As Mental Health Month comes to a close, we’ll spend some time exploring how the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the mental health of young people.

On Friday, May 27, join us for “Call to Mind: “Spotlight on Youth Mental Health During Covid,” from American Public Media. We’ll hear from expert clinicians, educators, and young people about experiences during the pandemic and discuss the systems of care available to youth.

Listen Friday at 11 a.m. and 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL, stream it here or listen on LPM app.