This year, the annual Festival of Faiths focused on the intersection between faith and science. For several days in April, faith leaders, scientists, academics and interested people gathered at the Kentucky Center for the Performing Arts in Louisville to delve deeper into these subjects.

This week, WFPL will broadcast some of those sessions at 8 p.m. Here's the lineup:

Monday: Connection and Disconnection

This discussion features Jesse Wright of U of L’s Depression Center, Navajo activist Woman Stands Shining and neuroscientist Naweed Syed. They discuss the ways people are isolated and connected in today’s modern society.

Tuesday: Vivek Murthy and Lisa Miller

When he was the Surgeon General of the United States, Vivek Murthy focused on addiction, vaccinations and physical activity. But when he spoke at the Festival of Faiths he wanted to talk about something else: loneliness.

And Lisa Miller, a professor of psychology and education at Columbia University’s Teachers College talks about spirituality in children.

Wednesday: The Climate Crisis

This discussion includes Union of Concerned Scientists President Ken Kimmell, Rev. Katharine Jefferts Schori, the former Presiding Bishop and Primate of the Episcopal Church of the United States and Mary Evelyn Tucker of the Forum on Religion and Ecology at Yale University. They talk about climate science and how both faith and science should inform humans’ relationship with the Earth.

Thursday: Insights on Interbeing

This panel includes “modern day mystic” Cynthia Bourgeault, Navajo activist Woman Stands Shining, and Gerardo Abboud, who is the Dalai Lama’s longtime interpreter in Latin America. They discuss the nature of “being,” and humans’ relationship to each other, the Earth and the cosmos.