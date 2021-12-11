A night of storms and tornadoes has left many in Kentucky waking to devastating results.

Related Story Deadly tornadoes cut devastating path through western Kentucky overnight

Thousands of residents are currently without power across the commonwealth.

Related Story WKU student set to graduate today killed in overnight storms

According to Louisville Gas and Electric/Kentucky Utilities spokesperson Natasha Collins, more than 10,000 people are without power in the KU service region. In the LG&E service area, there are more than 4,000 people without power. KU and LG&E provide service for at least one million people.

“We’re seeing a large number of outages in the KU service territory predominantly in the western Kentucky area, specifically areas like Dawson Springs, Madisonville, Nortonville, Central City,” said Collins.

Collins stressed that people should consider safety first when confronted with damaged utilities.

“We want them to be mindful that if they are going out and about there is potential for there to be down wires,” said Collins. “You should always treat it as a live, energized electric power line and stay away from it.”

Collins did not give an estimate of how long power restoration efforts could take as the extent of the damage is not yet clear.

The LG&E/KU outage map has current information.