The post positions and early odds are set for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby.

An 18-horse field will be led by early favorite Tiz the Law, with 3-5 odds. The colt, trained by Barclay Tagg, won the Belmont Stakes in June. The Belmont is usually the third and final jewel in racing’s Triple Crown series, but the order of the races was changed this year because of COVID-19.

Tiz the Law will start from post position 17, with jockey Manny Franco in the saddle. The number 17 spot has never produced a Derby winner.

The second Derby betting choice is Honor A.P., at 5-1. The third choice is Authentic, at 8-1.

The 146th Kentucky Derby will be run without spectators due to the coronavirus. Post time at Churchill Downs is approximately 7:00pm (ET) Saturday.