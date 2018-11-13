Topgolf is one step closer to receiving approval to operate at Oxmoor Center.

The Louisville Metro Council’s Planning Committee voted Tuesday afternoon to send a measure granting zoning changes for the project to the full Council for a final decision. Six committee members voted for the ordinance, and one abstained. Councilwoman Marilyn Parker of District 18, which includes the proposed Topgolf site, voted against the measure.

“When I first looked at Topgolf, I looked at it and I thought, ‘That really looks cool,'” Parker said at the meeting. “Those neighborhoods that are in that area, those residences — they were there first, so I can see the point and the concerns that they have.”

She described the concerns as “cumulative,” and listed issues such as the height of parts of the structure, noise and light pollution and traffic.

In October, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the plan, which raised passions among neighbors in nearly 11 hours of public testimony ahead of that meeting.

The ordinance could be considered by the full Metro Council on Nov. 29.