Attorney General Daniel Cameron is requiring contractors helping with tornado cleanup in Graves County to register with state and local officials.

Cameron said the effort will prevent “fly-by-night” contractors from taking advantage of people struggling to rebuild after the storm.

The program will require contractors to register before doing business and display official placards at job sites and in vehicles.

Cameron said the program will make it easier for consumers to identify trusted businesses.

“Our hope is that launching this contractor registration program in partnership with the City of Mayfield and Graves County will assist Kentuckians with identifying registered contractors and deter unscrupulous contractors from entering the region,” Cameron said in a statement.

Graves County was one of the areas hardest hit by tornadoes that swept across the state earlier this month.

Kentucky State Police officials said they have received several complaints about alleged scams in response to the disaster, including people posing as Federal Emergency Management Agency representatives, insurance adjusters and debris removal contractors.

Representatives from the attorney general’s office are on-site in Mayfield, the epicenter of damage in the county, to help contractors register for the new program.

The registration office is located at 1102 Paris Road #5 and questions can be directed to 502-871-2424.

State and local officials are also watching for potential theft in the region. Last week, officials said at least 11 people were arrested for allegedly stealing from properties damaged during the storms. Though the official cost of damage caused by the tornadoes hasn’t been calculated yet, Gov. Andy Beshear said it would be “hundreds of millions of dollars.”