In the middle of a press conference announcing a “tough day for us on just about every metric” — 114 new positive cases and six deaths from the coronavirus — the news got worse.

“We just learned of one additional Kentuckian that we lost…in their 80s,” Beshear said. “We are still awaiting more information from that, but it appears that today, we have lost seven Kentuckians. Let’s commit that we are going to do the things that it takes to make sure we don’t have a lot of days like this.”

Beshear reassured Kentuckians that the state’s efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus are working and that spikes like this are to be expected. He reiterated his daily message — stay home, maintain social distance, wash your hands and believe that we’re going to get through this.

He did not announce any new restrictions, but did provide updates on several other steps the state is taking to slow the spread of disease.

Beshear announced that grocery store workers will now be able to send their children to the state-run child care centers that are currently serving the children of first responders and healthcare providers.

“We know that the food supply chain is safe, but we have to make sure we have enough people that are there stocking the shelves day in and day out,” he said.

Additionally, retired police officers, firefighters, EMS responders and corrections officers can be hired back with no penalty to their retirement. Beshear said that sheriffs and chiefs of police across the state had requested this change.

He also said the state will be piloting a drive-thru testing model in Franklin County starting tomorrow as a “proof of concept.” He said the testing will target healthcare workers and those in vulnerable populations.

Beshear chided county fiscal courts for having in-person meetings, encouraging them to instead meet virtually in a way that allows the public to attend and participate. He also specifically said people should not have yard sales.