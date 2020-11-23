Family members and activists in Louisville’s protest community have identified Travis Nagdy, 21, as the man killed early Monday on Crittenden Drive.

Nagdy was active in the summer’s Black Lives Matter protests over the police killing of Breonna Taylor. His family is raising money for Nagdy’s funeral. On Monday, other protesters, elected officials and community activists remembered Nagdy for his voice and leadership.

“The best memory I had of Travis is jumping out of a car after [another protester] had marched us five miles downtown and everyone was exhausted and nobody could chant anymore and he had four megaphones around his shoulders and he jumped out of the car and started screaming,” said 502 Live Streamer Tara Bassett.

Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour described Nagdy as an “Arab American warrior” who was on his way to becoming one of the movement’s greatest leaders. Others on social media described Nagdy as kind and dedicated — the kind of person who would remember your name even if you’d only met once or twice.

Papa, papa don't you cry. Today is not my day to die."🎵🎼

Travis Nagdy 😭 pic.twitter.com/LtF4Zy8vej — Sadiqa (@SadiqaReynolds) November 23, 2020

In October, Nagdy told WFPL News he aspired to run for local office like Metro Council, or maybe even mayor.

“It’s because for one, that I can see the support behind me, but also because I feel like I can make some legitimate change because I know what the other side of Louisville wants,” Nagdy said.

According to a Louisville Metro Police press release, officers found Nagdy shot on the 2100 block of Crittenden Drive around 12:25 a.m. They have not released other details.

LMPD urges anyone with information to call the tip line at 502-574-LMPD.