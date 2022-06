For Pride Month, the BBC World Service presents “Witness History: Pride Month.” Listen for remarkable stories of LGBTQ+ rights, told by the people who were there.

We’ll hear about the fight for trans rights in Indonesia, the lesbian separatists in Washington D.C., and an activist who stormed the office of a Côte d’Ivoire newspaper to protest against their depiction of LGBTQ+ people.

“Witness History: Pride Month” airs Tuesday at 8 p.m. on 89.3 WFPL. You can also stream the program online.