Two people are in police custody for the 2021 killing of Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy Brandon Shirley, who died last August while working an off-duty security job in Shively.

Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields said during a press conference Thursday a grand jury indicted Jesse Christopher Johnson, 28, and Marquis Mitchell, 18, for murder. She declined to share details about the investigation.

“Right now our priority is a conviction. We want all of this evidence to come out and convict these individuals and put them away where they belong, caged like animals,” Shields said.

The arrests follow a nearly six-month investigation led by LMPD’s Public Integrity and homicide units, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the FBI.

“Even though there’s still a road ahead of the judicial process to navigate. I’m hopeful that these arrests will bring us all, especially the Shirley family, closer to a process of closure,” Jefferson County Sheriff John Aubrey said.

Mayor Greg Fischer said he had spoken with Brian Shirley, Brandon’s father, who “wanted to convey his appreciation to law enforcement for all their diligence.” In recent months, Shirley has been critical of LMPD’s investigation and accused the department of changing narratives.