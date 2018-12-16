On Monday, ten nominations to the National Register of Historic Places will be considered during a meeting of the Kentucky Historic Preservation Review Board; two of those nominated properties are in Louisville.

First is the Puritan Apartment Hotel in Louisville (pictured above), a six-story building which, according to a news release from the Kentucky Heritage Council, was constructed in phases between 1914 and 1958. It is located at Fourth and Ormsby Streets and was included several years ago in the Old Louisville Historic District, but is now nominated as an individual property.

Then, there’s Shafer’s Hall, a two-story commercial building near Louisville’s Portland neighborhood. The Kentucky Heritage Council said it was “constructed in 1877 and operated as a social hall from 1892 through the mid-20th century.”

According to archived news stories from The Courier-Journal, Shafer’s Hall was used for a number of neighborhood events, ranging from a space from which to organize annual parades to a hosting venue for community meetings. Then, it was turned into a gym by The Portland Boxing Club in 1968; that business remained open until the early 2000s.

There are photos that show boxing legend Muhammad Ali, as well as other heavyweight champions, training in the space.

Other buildings that are currently up for deliberation are located in Danville, Paducah, Winchester and Versailles.

The National Register is the nation’s official list of historic and archaeological resources deemed worthy of preservation. Kentucky has the fourth-highest number of listings among states, with more than 3,400.

If the applications for the buildings approved at the state level, the National Park Service will make a final decision on the properties within 45 days.