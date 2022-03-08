The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating a Monday morning shooting in Brown Park by two St. Matthews police officers.

The shooting occured around 3:30 a.m., while the park was closed. At a news conference Monday, St. Matthews Police Chief Barry Wilkerson said a patrol officer spotted a parked vehicle inside the park. Upon seeing it was occupied, the officer called for backup. Wilkerson said two officers then approached the vehicle.

“As soon as the officer tapped on the window, the individual inside the vehicle came up with a firearm,” he said. “Our officers fired at that point.”

Wilkerson declined to say whether the person inside the car was sleeping or how many bullets officers fired, citing the ongoing investigation. He said officers eventually ordered the person out of the vehicle and they complied. No one was shot or otherwise injured, Wilkerson said.

“This turned out well,” he said. “For something that could have been very tragic, this ended a lot better than it could have.”

The man inside the car has been charged with two counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal trespass. According to the arrest citation, the man told police he was “startled” when the officer knocked on his window, which is why he picked up his gun. The citation also says he pointed it directly at one of the officers.

Wilkerson said this is the first time a St. Matthews officer fired their gun during his 4.5 year tenure as the head of the department. He said there is video of the shooting, but it is not being released right now.

The two officers involved will be on administrative leave until they sit down for interviews with investigators.

Beth Ruoff, a spokesperson for LMPD, confirmed they are investigating the incident but offered no additional comment.