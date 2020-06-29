More than a hundred people held a vigil in Jefferson Square Park Sunday night for Tyler Gerth – a 27-year-old photographer who was shot and killed Saturday night. Police say Gerth was struck by a bullet when a man opened fire in the park during a protest over the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

On Sunday evening during the vigil, many lit candles, some burned sage. Others placed flowers on the ground where Gerth died.

Gerth’s father, Chuck Gerth addressed the crowd.

“He had good friends of all colors,” Chuck Gerth said. “He supported the cause, he saw the injustices with Breonna, and so many injustices throughout the world.”

Gerth’s family said he had been at the park because of a belief in racial justice and a desire to photograph an important moment in history. Chuck Gerth said his son was driven to speak out against injustice, even as a young child.

“He’s always been like that,” he told WFPL News. “If he ever saw wrongs in our society, he wasn’t on the sidelines, he was in there and involved.”

Chuck Gerth said he had a lot of reasons to be proud of his son — a talented photographer and graduate of Trinity High School and the University of Kentucky. But Sunday was the proudest he’d ever felt.

“Reflecting on all the ways, just the way he turned out as a person, I’m really proud,” Gerth said. “He had a lot of accomplishments, graduated from UK and Trinity. But just the way he turned out as a man, he was a very loving, caring person.”

Police say the suspect in Tyler Gerth’s death is 24-year-old Steven Nelson Lopez of Louisville. He has been charged with murder and wanton endangerment in the Saturday night shooting.

Below is a statement from the Gerth family: