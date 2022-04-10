Community Education Sports
April 10, 2022

Jim Patterson Stadium is “safe and clear” as of Sunday afternoon. That’s according to a tweet from the University of Louisville. Investigators had responded to the scene after a bomb threat was reported there earlier Sunday afternoon. 

 

The school says Louisville Metro Police Department’s Bomb Detection Unit helped with the response.

Louisville Baseball tweeted just after 3 p.m. that the game had been temporarily suspended. The school’s website shows a game was scheduled for 1 p.m. 

This story has been updated. A previous version of this story incorrectly stated the address of Jim Patterson Stadium.

 

By Aprile Rickert @aperoll27
Aprile Rickert is WFPL's health reporter.