The University of Louisville finalized its purchase of KentuckyOne Health Inc. properties and announced name changes for those facilities on Tuesday.

The KentuckyOne properties will be rebranded under the U of L name, U of L President Neeli Bendapudi announced in a press release on Tuesday.

Jewish Hospital downtown will be called UofL Health – Jewish Campus and be run under the U of L hospital’s management team. Meanwhile, several Catholic-affiliated providers will remove Catholic symbols and names, including Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital and Our Lady of Peace. Those facilities will now be called UofL Health Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, and Peace Hospital.

Louisville Archbishop Most Rev. Joseph E. Kurtz said in a statement that U of L Health will continue the healing that was started by the Sisters of Charity of Nazareth who founded Sts. Mary & Elizabeth and Our Lady of Peace Hospitals.

“I appreciate the University of Louisville’s stated intention to respect the history of the Sisters’ health care ministry, and I am pleased that the University will seek to maintain health care for underserved areas of the city, serve the poor and vulnerable and preserve employment for many loyal employees,” Kurtz said.

Physician practices, currently part of the KentuckyOne Medical Group, also will be renamed under the UofL Physicians brand.

“UofL Health welcomes the teams from all these locations and, most importantly, we welcome the patients and families served,” said UofL Health CEO Tom Miller. “We are excited to bring this larger system together.”

U of L will now own five hospitals.

Altogether, the health system will generate about $1.5 billion in revenue, according to U of L.

U of L first announced the purchase in August. The deal is dependent on the Kentucky legislature loaning U of L $50 million – Governor Matt Bevin promised this to U of L as part of the deal.