The University of Louisville’s interim head football coach has made his first public remarks following Sunday’s firing of his predecessor, Bobby Petrino.

Lorenzo Ward has been U of L’s associate head coach in charge of the defensive secondary. Ward said the players seem to be taking the transition well, and are focused on preparing for the final two games of the season.

“You know, no matter what situation you go through, you can find a positive. And that’s the way I’ve lived my life,” he said. “I’ve always wanted to find a positive, even when it’s a negative situation. We can make something that’s negative into a positive, and that’s what I preach to the young men.”

U of L announced Petrino’s dismissal Sunday morning. The Cards have struggled to a 2-8 record this season, and have lost seven straight games. They’ve given up at least 51 points in five of their losses.

Junior defensive lineman G.G. Robinson said the losing season has been hard to take.

“I’ve never in my life been beat like that. I mean, I’ve been beat, but it’s always been competitive,” said Robinson. “So, what I really want to do in these last two games is at least be competitive. Go out there and be competitive, and try our hardest to win.”

U of L will close out the season with home games against North Carolina State and Kentucky.

Purdue coach Jeff Brohm, who’s viewed by many as the apparent front-runner to be the next Cards’ coach, declined to comment specifically about any interest in the vacancy Monday. The former U of L quarterback said he’s focused on the rest of Purdue’s season.