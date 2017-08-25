The University of Louisville athletics department has reportedly reached a new sponsorship deal with Adidas worth $160 million over 10 years.

Multiple media outlets report that Athletic Director Tom Jurich told boosters about the new agreement Thursday night.

According to WDRB’s Eric Crawford, the deal would be the fourth most-lucrative sponsorship in NCAA history:

If that number is accurate, Louisville’s deal would trail only UCLA’s 2016 deal with UnderArmour (15 years, $280 million), Ohio State’s 15-year, $252 million Nike deal, and Texas’ 15-year, $250 deal with Nike.

The Courier-Journal has a list of the top 10 most profitable college sports sponsorships here.

No official terms of the deal have been released, but U of L has scheduled a news conference for Friday morning for what it calls a “major announcement.”

The athletics department is in the final year of its current sponsorship agreement with Adidas.

This story will be updated.