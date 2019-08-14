The University of Louisville’s Board of Trustees has approved a plan for the university to buy the city’s struggling Jewish Hospital.

The resolution approved Wednesday cites the hospital’s importance to Louisville’s economy, workforce and healthcare landscape, as well as providing training for 60 U of L residents.

Under the terms of the agreement, U of L will pay $10 million to acquire Jewish Hospital, Frazier Rehab Institute, Sts. Mary & Elizabeth Hospital and Our Lady of Peace Hospital. Also included in the deal are Jewish Hospital Shelbyville, Jewish Medical Centers East, Northeast, South and Southwest and all physician groups affiliated with KentuckyOne.

The plan includes a $50 million, 20 year loan from the Kentucky Economic Development Cabinet; the agreement says half of that loan will be forgivable contingent on Jewish continuing to employ Kentucky residents and providing care to west Louisville residents.

To finance that $50 million loan, legislative leaders plan to pre-file a bill to appropriate funding for the deal, according to a press release from the office of Gov. Matt Bevin. Both Kentucky Senate President and Speaker of the House David Osborne expressed support for the deal, but other lawmakers have expressed skepticism.

The sale is expected to close November 1, pending regulatory approval and approval from the Catholic Church, which has to approve the sales of Sts. Mary & Elizabeth and Our Lady of Peace.

Gov. Matt Bevin and U of L president Neeli Bendapudi are having a news conference to announce the deal this hour.

This story will be updated.