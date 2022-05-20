The Louisville Metro Police Department and U.S. Marshals shut down several streets in the Chickasaw neighborhood Friday after a federal officer shot someone.

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said in a statement the shooting stemmed from a U.S. Marshals Service operation and directed questions to the federal office. Ruoff also said LMPD was assisting with the scene and that the department’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating the shooting. The PIU investigates potential crimes committed by law enforcement members.

Craig Smith, a recruiting officer for the U.S. Marshals Eastern District, declined to comment.