U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) filed paperwork with the state Tuesday to run for governor in 2024.

Braun is currently in the middle of his first term in the U.S. Senate. Prior to that, the Jasper Republican was a state legislator for three years and served a decade on a local school board.

A Braun run for governor had been rumored for months. The seat will be open in 2024, with current Gov. Eric Holcomb term-limited. The race is expected to attract several hopefuls, particularly in the GOP primary. Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden is the only announced candidate currently in the campaign.