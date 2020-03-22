Kentucky Senator Rand Paul has tested positive for coronavirus, making him the first U.S. Senator diagnosed with the virus. He is in quarantine and “will continue to work for the people of Kentucky at this difficult time,” according to a statement from his office Sunday.

Paul is asymptomatic, but was tested “out of an abundance of caution” due to his recent schedule of travel and events. The statement said Paul is not aware of any direct contact with any infected person.

Paul’s D.C. office began working remotely 10 days ago, so no staff has had contact with him, the statement noted. But CNN reporter Kristin Wilson noted on Twitter that he was on the Senate floor voting and talking to reporters as recently as Wednesday.

In early March, Paul was the only senator to vote against the $8.3 billion emergency spending package that President Donald Trump ultimately signed to stem the spread of coronavirus. Last week, he delayed passage of an economic stimulus package related to the coronavirus by forcing a vote on amendments he proposed, according to NBC News.

Paul is Kentucky’s junior senator, and has represented the state since 2011.