Ukraine’s Olympic Greco-Roman wrestling team is relocating to Indiana to train this summer.

The team arrived in the state on Thursday. Gov. Eric Holcomb met with a Ukrainian ambassador in Washington, D.C., earlier this year, shortly after Russia invaded the country.

Holcomb’s offer to support Ukraine at the meeting prompted the team’s stay.

“We are so happy to play our small part in providing these world-class athletes with refuge to continue their training in such a fantastic facility,” Holcomb said in a statement. “This confirms what we have known all along — that our strongest state export has, and always will be, our Hoosier Hospitality.”

The Ukrainian team performed well at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. Multiple members of the team won medals.

They’ll train at Hammond Central High School until Aug. 3. During their three-week stay, Ukrainians will meet and share their skills with local wrestlers.

“The opportunity to host world-class athletes and have them work alongside our student athletes is incredible and we look forward to their arrival,” Hammond Schools Superintendent Scott Miller said in a statement.

A grant from the Indiana Economic Development Corporation is funding travel and other arrangements for the Ukrainian team.