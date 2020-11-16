A multi-agency undercover effort has led to the arrest of seven people, who’ve been charged with attempted enticement of a minor, attempted production of child pornography and other federal and state offenses.

The operation focused on Louisville and Elizabethtown and involved local, state and federal agencies including U.S. Secret Service, U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron and groups from the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“While the dark corners of the internet might seem like a good place to hide within, today’s announcement serves as a powerful reminder that trained investigators across the interagency can and will identify these especially vile criminals, and ensure they are brought to justice,” said Robert Holman, Special Agent in Charge of the Louisville U.S. Secret Service office.

The investigation was called “Operation Gabbi Doolin” for a 7-year-old girl from Scottsville, Kentucky who was murdered after being kidnapped from her brother’s youth football game in Allen County in 2015.

The cases will be prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jo Lawless.