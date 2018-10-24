The Kentucky Center Governor’s School for the Arts this week announced that it would be changing host campuses this summer.

GSA is an annual, free, three-week residential program during which select students intensely study in one of nine disciplines, ranging from dance to architecture.

“For the past five years, the program has been at Centre College in Danville,” said GSA director Nick Covault. “Before that, it had spent about 12 years at Transylvania University. Prior to that, it had actually been here in Louisville at Spalding and Bellarmine.”

According to Covault there is a request for proposals every three to five years from host institutions in the state — and for the next five years, GSA will be hosted at the University of Kentucky.

Covault said this shift will benefit students in a number of ways.

“UK is a very large school, which comes with a lot of resources and connections like the university press, for instance, or the UK fine arts library, that I consider to be really unique,” Covault said. “We look forward to working with the university in finding ways to connect students to those resources to augment their GSA experience.”

Additionally, he said, the university housing has special features for arts students — like rehearsal spaces and rooms for creative writing.

Applications for GSA 2019 are now open through January 1.

Uprising juniors and seniors are encouraged to apply. There is an application fee of $30 for the GSA summer program, which is waived for students on free or reduced lunch.