The University of Louisville has chosen Teresa Reed as the new dean of the School of Music.

Reed is currently a professor and associate dean at the University of Tulsa, where she has taught for over 20 years. She’s also published two books: “The Jazz Life of Dr. Billy Taylor” and “The Holy Profane: Religion in Black Popular Music.”

Reed previously served as the director of the Music School at Tulsa. She also taught at Indiana University and Phillips Theological Seminary.

Reed said she was drawn to the U of L School of Music’s national reputation.

“It’s distinguished by its music therapy program, it’s distinguished by its nationally-acclaimed choir,” Reed said. “The Grawemeyer composition prize is a mark of distinction, as is its jazz program.”

In a news release, U of L Provost Beth Boehm said Reed is well versed and experienced in both the academic and administrative aspects of higher education.

“She also is collaborative, student-oriented and committed to all our stakeholders to maintain and enhance our excellent School of Music,” said Boehm.

Reed replaces Christopher Doane, who served as dean of the School of Music for 17 years. She will begin her tenure on June 15.