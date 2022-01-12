The University of Louisville chapter of United Campus Workers of Kentucky (UCW) has delivered a petition with nearly 1,500 signatures from staff, faculty and community members to University of Louisville Interim President Lori Gonzales, seeking better protections against COVID-19 as the disease spreads rapidly through the community.

University administration announced days ago that in-person classes for the new semester would start according to schedule Monday.

The petition, Keep All Cardinals Safe, was started Friday. They’re demanding the administration allow instructors to move courses online and employees to work remotely if possible, as well as hazard pay for front line staff and more frequent testing.

“We are being told that students learn better in person,” Andrea Olinger, Associate Professor of English and UCW member said in a news release. “Thus classes need to stay in-person. As the petition shows, though, students want to go online during this spike. We are asking for nothing more than flexibility while omicron is running rampant.”

The group will give Gonzales until 5 p.m. Thursday to “take the necessary steps to protect the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students at UofL.” They will meet Thursday night to discuss further steps if their demands are not met.

A message left seeking comment from the university was not immediately returned.

This story will be updated.