Republican politicians rallied their supporters Saturday at a breakfast ahead of the Fancy Farm political picnic as they try to build upon their historic control of Kentucky government during this year’s general election.

Repubs about to deliver some speeches. Politicians use these pre-Fancy Farm picnic events to try out jokes and rally the troops pic.twitter.com/F9GTk4laU1 — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 3, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged the Graves County audience to reelect Gov. Matt Bevin, making him the first two-term Republican governor in Kentucky history.

“We’ve got them down, let’s finish them off,” McConnell said.

As McConnell mingles, former Ky Rep. Wesley Morgan is handing out pamphlets. He's challenging McConnell in next year's Republican primary for U.S. Senate pic.twitter.com/mTZWqTqPyH — Ryland Barton (@RylandKY) August 3, 2019

All of Kentucky’s statewide constitutional offices are up for reelection this year. Republicans currently control Kentucky’s offices of governor, lieutenant governor, agriculture commissioner, state auditor and treasurer. Democrats have the offices of attorney general and secretary of state.

Candidates and current officials are gathering Saturday in the rural town of Fancy Farm for an annual speaking event, where politicians give stump speeches in front of a rowdy crowd of hecklers.

This is the first time Bevin will attend the picnic since 2016, his first year in office.

Ahead of the event, Bevin told attendees of the Graves County Republican breakfast to “ignore the insanity,” saying “you don’t need to turn a family picnic into the exact opposite.”

Bevin said Kentucky Democrats are trying to avoid “nationalizing the race,” as he criticized the progressive “Green New Deal” proposal and so-called “sanctuary cities.”

“They’re embarrassed by their national party,” Bevin said. “And they refuse to repudiate them.”

Bevin is running for reelection with a low approval rating. A Morning Consult poll released last month showed him as the most unpopular governor in the country.

His opponent in this year’s race for governor is Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear, who has sued Bevin over a variety of executive actions and bills he has signed into law.

Republican candidate for attorney general Daniel Cameron accused Beshear of being “more interested in suing the governor and the General Assembly than fighting for our law enforcement.”

McConnell also addressed criticism he has received for blocking two election security bills in the Senate. Democrats have tagged him with the nickname “Moscow Mitch” as a result and the Kentucky Democratic Party says it sold $200,000 worth of merchandise with the moniker in two days.

“I’m a pretty big target, but I’m a pretty tough guy” McConnell said. “I’ve been shot at by the best. But I’m still here. I’m ready to take them on.”