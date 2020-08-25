Community
August 25, 2020

Protesters and Louisville Metro Police Officers came head-to-head Tuesday, as part of a planned demonstration against police brutality.

Police formed a line across the overpass near Cardinal Stadium, blocking protesters. Around 4:00 p.m., protest organizers asked anyone who didn’t want to be arrested to leave the overpass. Shortly after, police officers began arresting protesters, but the demonstration remained peaceful.

Previously, the group gathered outside of Churchill Downs saying they would sit outside the racetrack until they were arrested.

According to reporters on the scene, there was a heavy police presence. Interim police chief Robert Schroeder had already designated Tuesday an “All Work-Day,” due to the planned protest.

The demonstration was organized by Until Freedom, a group founded by national civil rights activists. Many of the group’s members have moved to Louisville indefinitely, as they join the city’s ongoing protests demanding justice for Breonna Taylor. Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, was killed by Louisville police officers in March as they were serving a search warrant at her apartment.

Tuesday’s demonstration is the culmination of a four-day event called “BreonnaCon,” which included empowerment seminars, discussions of policies, a “Bre-B-Q” and a religious service. The event was deemed “inappropriate” and potentially exploitative of Taylor’s legacy by some local activists.

