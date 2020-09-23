4:30 p.m. – While police were arresting protesters in the Highlands, State Rep. Charles Booker applauded the 100-plus days of marches leading up to this day that “justice failed us.”

Booker, a Black man who represents Louisville’s predominately Black west end, spoke during Gov. Andy Beshear’s press briefing.

“[Justice] failed us in ways that it has been failing us for generations,” he said.

He offered his thoughts to Taylor’s family, saying that they have grieved publicly and this was an experience all too common for families in the community he serves. He said he had joined the state legislature to try to fight for issues exactly like this one.

“Justice is not just what happens to these officers,” he said. “It was never just about what happens to these officers.”

He applauded the protesters who had been marching for well over 100 days “even in the face of being ignored, hit with tear gas, pepper bullets [and] demonized.”

Shortly before he spoke, LMPD had declared an unlawful assembly, fired pepper balls and begun making arrests in the Highlands.

4:00 p.m. – Louisville police declared an unlawful assembly on Bardstown Road around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, warning a large crowd of protesters that if they didn’t disperse, police would use chemical agents and arrest them.

The protesters started downtown and began marching shortly after a judge announced the indictment. They traveled through the Highlands and Shelby Park with a small cadre of officers trailing, but they encountered a riot line on Bardstown Road.

Smells like some kind of irritant. There was some commotion here and police have detained a few people. pic.twitter.com/EsOZNj0PS6 — Jared Bennett (@jaredtbennett) September 23, 2020

Several protesters in plastic cuffs as Louisville police declare an unlawful assembly. pic.twitter.com/YYf1sBcBk3 — Jeff Young (@JeffYoung8) September 23, 2020

Earlier Wednesday, a grand jury announced it was indicting former LMPD officer Brett Hankison on three charges of wanton endangerment. Hankison was one of three officers who fired his weapon on March 13 during a raid on Breonna Taylor’s apartment. His charges stem from the fact that the shots he fired went into another apartment; the other two officers, who shot and killed Taylor after her boyfriend fired a shot at them, were not indicted.

