Two leaders of the Louisville Urban League have resigned from their positions on a board that will control future tax revenue in the West End.

Metro Council President David James, who also serves as the interim board chair for the West End Opportunity Partnership, confirmed Monday that Urban League Director Sadiqa Reynolds and Christina Shadle, the League’s director of investment, both resigned at a board meeting on Saturday. The Partnership was created by the General Assembly earlier this year to collect future tax revenue generated by west Louisville neighborhoods and use that money to subsidize new development. Supporters of the Partnership are currently trying to raise $10 million in seed money.

James said Reynolds resigned because she is not an employee of the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis, which she was appointed to represent on the Partnership’s board. Reynolds is a board member of the Federal Reserve’s Louisville branch.

“The Federal Reserve has certain rules about what their citizen board members can do and can’t do,” he said. “There’s some sort of rule that she can’t serve on this type of board.”

James said he did not know why Shadle resigned.

Reynolds, Shadle and the Louisville Urban League did not respond to WFPL’s requests for comment.

Gov. Andy Beshear appointed Reynolds and Shadle and will now have to pick their replacements.

James said he does not believe the resignations are related to the opposition the West End Opportunity Partnership has received from some West End residents and activists.

Once the Partnership secures $30 million in seed money, it’s expected to oversee a new taxing scheme for west Louisville known as tax increment financing. That means city officials will look at how much the area is producing in taxes right now. Using that number as a benchmark, 80% of any new tax revenue over that will go directly to the Partnership’s account for the next 20 years. The board is supposed to use that money to encourage new business and development to locate in the West End.

The Partnership will control much of the future tax revenue for nine Louisville neighborhoods: Algonquin, California, Chickasaw, Park Duvalle, Park Hill, Parkland, Portland, Russell and Shawnee.

Some residents have criticized the Partnership, saying many of its board members come from the same organizations that have been promising to bring resources to west Louisville for decades with little results. Others are concerned new housing developments and businesses could bring gentrification and displacement.

Mike Neagle, who heads the Portland Now Neighborhood Association, told WFPL last month that residents are concerned the Partnership’s focus on development could overshadow their existing needs.



“You know, what good is a sculpture garden if I don’t have enough food to last me through the end of the week?” he said. “People are concerned that things are coming, but it’s not for them.”

Activists with the resident-led #StopTheWestEndTIF campaign are also organizing against the Partnership.

Supporters, however, say the legislation that created the partnership protects homeowners from displacement. They point to a provision that would give homeowners a refund on any increase in property taxes over the next 20 years.

Board members, like Frank Smith, Jr. with Simmons College, have also promised to listen to West End residents about how the money should be spent.

“I do not believe in gentrification,” Smith said at a community meeting in September. “I believe that we should strive to build up and strengthen the development of Black businesses, so that [the Partnership] will be best able to turn these dollars back around within the neighborhoods.”

The Partnership’s board will eventually include nine members, one from each west Louisville neighborhood that is a part of its footprint. The current board has yet to decide how those representatives will be appointed.