Monday is Veterans Day, honoring those who have served in the military. It’s also Armistice Day, marking the official end of World War I and WFPL will air two special programs to commemorate the holiday.

On Sunday, November 10 at 9 p.m., we’ll air Shell Shock 1919: How the Great War Changed Culture. It’s a documentary about World War I from WNYC:

World War I presented civilization with unprecedented violence and destruction. The shock of the first modern, “industrial” war extended far into the 20th century and even into the 21st, and changed how people saw the world and themselves. And that was reflected in the cultural responses to the war – which included a burgeoning obsession with beauty and body image, the birth of jazz, new thinking about the human psyche, the Harlem Renaissance, Surrealism…and more. WNYC’s Sara Fishko and guests sift through the lingering effects of the Great War on modern art and life in Shell Shock 1919: How the Great War Changed Culture. Guests include Jon Batiste, Ann Temkin, David Lubin, Philipp Blom, Jay Winter, Ana Carden-Coyne, Sabine Rewald, David Levering Lewis, Emma Chambers, Marion von Osten, Emily Bernard, and Gail Stavitsky.

Then, on Monday, November 11 at 8 p.m., we’ll air a rebroadcast of State of the Re:Union all about veterans:

“The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan are sending our veterans home with wounds and obstacles not always clearly visible to the rest of the country. These two current wars also illuminate how veterans of previous eras are still trying to come home years after returning from war. In this episode, State of the Re:Union explores how veterans are serving each other after they come back home from serving the country.”

You can listen at 89.3 FM, or stream us online here. Thanks and appreciation to all the veterans, active-duty military members and military families in our community.