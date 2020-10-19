All 100 seats in the Kentucky House of Representatives and half of the 38-member Kentucky Senate will be up for election this year.

But in Louisville, only a handful of House seats are competitive races. And all the candidates for Senate districts that include part of Jefferson County are running unopposed.

You can find your state House or Senate district and current legislators on the Legislative Research Commission’s website. You can also check out what your ballot will look like on the Jefferson County Clerk’s website, or, if you live outside Louisville, on the Kentucky Secretary of State’s website.

House District 29—part of southern Jefferson County

Incumbent Republican Rep. Kevin Bratcher is running against Democratic challenger Suzanne Kugler.

Elected in 1996, Bratcher is the chair of the House Elections, Constitutional Amendments and Intergovernmental Affairs Committee. Bratcher sponsored the “blue lives matter” bill that passed out of the legislature in 2017, which intensified charges that often stem from protests. He also sponsored the new law that automatically expunges court records of acquittals and dismissals.

Kugler is a teacher at Noe Middle School and adjunct professor at Bellarmine University. On her website, Kugler says she wants to fully fund full-day kindergarten, free breakfasts and lunches for students and protect the autonomy of Site Based Decision Making Councils. She also says she wants to repeal the state’s right-to-work law and legalize medical marijuana.

House District 32—part of eastern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Tina Bojanowski is running for reelection against Republican challenger Hunt Rounsavall.

Elected in 2018, Bojanowski is a special education teacher at Watterson Elementary and former gymnastics coach. Bojanowski is a member of the state’s Education Continuation Task Force, which advised the state board of education on reopening plans during the pandemic.

Rounsavall is a real estate attorney member of the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation board of directors. On his website, Rounsavall says he wants to “fix Jefferson County Schools,” pass expanded gaming legislation and expand benefits for first responders.

House Distict 33—part of eastern Jefferson County

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jason Nemes is running for reelection against Democrat Margaret Plattner.

First elected in 2016, Nemes previously worked as the director of Kentucky’s Administrative Office of the Courts and was the chief of staff of the Kentucky Supreme Court. Nemes has advocated for legalizing sports betting and medical marijuana in Kentucky. He is the son of Republican state Sen. Mike Nemes, who worked in Gov. Matt Bevin’s administration.

Plattner is a retired Navy lieutenant commander and was deputy commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs in Gov. Steve Beshear’s administration. On her website, Plattner says her priorities include “economic recovery, fair 2020 elections, federal financial assistance to Kentucky and a more just society.”

House District 36—part of eastern Jefferson County

Incumbent Republican Rep. Jerry Miller is running for reelection against Democrat Jeff Grammer.

First elected in 2014, Miller was a Louisville Metro councilman from 2011-2014. He is the chair of the House State Government committee and co-chair of the Public Pension Oversight Board. Miller has been an advocate for pension reform and allowing casino gambling in Kentucky.

Grammer is an IT and computer systems engineer. On his website, Grammer says he wants to invest more in Louisville infrastructure, create more revenue by expanding gambling, legalize medical marijuana, make higher education more affordable and create a cleaner environment.

House District 37—part of southern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Jeff Donohue is running for reelection against Republican Jimmy Maricle.

First elected in 2013, Donahue has sponsored bills attempting to repeal the state’s right-to-work law. He also advocates for raising the minimum wage and in 2019, filed a bill to allow the attorney general’s office to launch a statewide investigation into sexual abuse in the Catholic Church.

Maricle is a retired manager at Honeywell International in Louisville. On his Facebook page, he argues against passing a “red flag law” that would allow courts to temporarily confiscate guns from people deemed to be a danger to themselves or others. He says he is “100% for school choice,” and “pro-life, pro-gun, pro-God and pro-Trump.”

House District 46—part of southern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Al Gentry is running for reelection against Republican Bob DeVore.

First elected in 2016, Gentry is a real estate entrepreneur and former engineering consultant He lost an arm in an accident working as an environmental consultant.

DeVore is a Navy veteran and former UPS employee who ran limited campaigns for Louisville mayor in 2014 and 2018. He also served on the McCreary County School Board from 2000 to 2006.

House District 48—part of northeastern Jefferson County, Oldham County.

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Maria Sorolis is running for reelection against Republican Ken Fleming, who held the seat from 2017-18. First elected in 2018, Sorolis is a part time teacher at Kammerer Middle School and previously worked as an attorney.

Fleming is the executive director of the Kilgore Samaritan Counseling Center and previously served on Louisville Metro Council.

UNCONTESTED HOUSE RACES

House District 28—part of southwestern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Charles Miller is running unopposed. First elected in 1998, Miller is a retired school principal.

House District 30—part of southern Jefferson County

Longtime Democratic Rep. Tom Burch is running unopposed. Elected in 1972, he is currently the longest-serving House member.

House District 31—part of central Jefferson County

Incumbent Republican Rep. Josie Raymond is running unopposed. First elected in 2018, Raymond is a student success coordinator at the University of Louisville and former middle school teacher.

House District 34—part of central Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Mary Lou Marzian is running unopposed. Marzian was first elected in 1994 and is a registered nurse.

House District 35—part of central, southern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Lisa Willner is running unopposed. First elected in 2018, Willner is the executive director of the Kentucky Psychological Association and previously served on the Jefferson County school board.

House District 38—part of southwestern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. McKenzie Cantrell is running unopposed. She was first elected in 2016.

House District 40—part of western Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Nima Kulkarni is running unopposed. First elected in 2016, Kulkarni is an immigration attorney.

House District 41—part of northern Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Attica Scott is running unopposed. First elected in 2016, Scott is a community organizer and former member of Louisville Metro Council.

House District 42—part of western Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Reginald Meeks is running unopposed. First elected in 2000, Meeks is a University of Louisville instructor and chair of the House Black Caucus.

House District 43—part of western Jefferson County, downtown

Attorney and Air Force veteran Pamela Stevenson, a Democrat, is running unopposed. This seat is currently held by Democratic Rep. Charles Booker, who is not seeking reelection because he ran for U.S. Senate this year.

House District 44—part of western Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Rep. Joni Jenkins is running unopposed. First elected in 1994, Jenkins is the House Minority Leader.

UNCONTESTED SENATE RACES

Senate District 19—part of central Jefferson County.

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Morgan McGarvey is running unopposed. First elected in 2012, McGarvey is an attorney and the Senate Minority Leader.

Senate District 33—part of western Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Gerald Neal is running unopposed. First elected in 1988, Neal is an attorney.

Senate District 35—part of central Jefferson County

Incumbent Democratic Sen. Denise Harper Angel is running unopposed. First elected in 2004, Harper Angel served as the Jefferson County Property Valuation Administrator from 1990 until 2004.

Senate District 37—part of western Jefferson County

Democratic candidate David Yates is running unopposed. Yates is currently a member of Louisville Metro Council. He will replace longtime Democratic Sen. Perry Clark, who did not seek reelection.