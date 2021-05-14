Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky will stop requiring people to wear masks in public in most places on June 11. The state will lift capacity restrictions on venues and events on that date as well.

Beshear announced the changes late Thursday morning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its recommendations related to mask-wearing Wednesday, saying fully-vaccinated Americans may safely be in public places without face coverings.

But Beshear said there are some places masks will still be required in Kentucky: hospitals, schools, homeless shelters, jails and on public transit. He said the reason for delaying the changes is to give more people, including the newly-eligible 12- to 15-year-old age group, time to get vaccinated.

