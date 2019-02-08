Gov. Matt Bevin is will deliver his State of the Commonwealth address Tuesday beginning at 7 p.m. Watch live video of the speech here, courtesy of KET, Kentucky Educational Television.

KET

This is Bevin’s fourth time addressing a joint session of the Kentucky House and Senate. He will likely continue sounding the alarm on the Kentucky’s struggling pension systems and encourage lawmakers to pass a bill to alter retirement benefits for state workers.

It’s also an election year, so look for Bevin to make the case that his administration has brought record business investment to Kentucky during his administration and remind voters that he has repeatedly defended conservative anti-abortion policies that have passed out of the legislature.