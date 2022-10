The House select committee investigating the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol is holding a series of public hearings. The committee has interviewed hundreds of witnesses and collected tens of thousands of pages of documents as part of its investigation into the deadly attack. The next hearing — the panel’s ninth in this series — will be on October 13 at 1 p.m. ET.

Watch the hearing and follow along as NPR host Rachel Martin, the NPR Politics team and others cover it live.