Four of the candidates vying for the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate will face off tonight in Newport, Ky. in a forum organized by Indivisible Kentucky and moderated by Kentucky Public Radio’s Ryland Barton.

The candidates participating are Jimmy Ausbrooks, Charles Booker, Mike Broihier and Amy McGrath. The winner of the state’s May 19 Democratic primary will likely face Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November’s General Election.