Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has decreased the frequency of his coronavirus updates to once a week. Tuesday’s update comes a day after the state entered another phase of reopening, allowing bars, swimming pools and music venues to operate with fewer than 50 people.

Kentucky has not so far experienced the dramatic spike in cases seen in states including Arizona, Texas and Florida. Both Florida and Texas closed down bars Friday as a result. But the website COVID Exit Strategy flags Kentucky as “trending in the wrong direction,” having reported a 35% increase in new positive COVID cases over the last 14 days.

