A water drive to benefit residents in Western Kentucky is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday. The drive will happen in front of the KFC Yum! Center during the University of Louisville women’s basketball game against the University of Kentucky.

Many people in Western Kentucky are without basic necessities after a tornado on Friday.

Mayor Greg Fischer announced the plan on Saturday night. “And I want to stress we need cases of water, not individual bottles of water, so we can have ease of logistics to get this to people most in need,” Fischer said.

Related Story Here’s how you can help tornado victims

U of L women’s basketball coach Jeff Walz hopes that the Battle of the Bluegrass game will bring the commonwealth together.

“No matter who you’re going to cheer for, if it is the Cardinals or the Cats, we do such a great job in this state,” Walz said. “Being homegrown myself, a Northern Kentucky person, we always come together, we come together and support each other.”

Walz said there are more than 12,000 tickets sold for the game. He hopes many attendees will bring water to donate.

A representative from Passport Health Plan by Molina Healthcare announced they will donate $200,000 to the Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund.

Fischer said there will be more information in the coming days about what else Louisville residents can do to help, including a blood drive.