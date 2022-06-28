Changes are coming to the WFPL schedule!

Stephen Voss

Welcome to ‘Today, Explained’

We’re happy to welcome a new program to WFPL. Beginning July 4, you can hear “Today, Explained” weekdays at 6:30 p.m. following “Marketplace” which will move to 6 p.m. weekdays. “Today, Explained” is Vox’s daily news explainer show. Hosted by NPR alum Noel King and WNYC alum Sean Rameswaram, the show takes on one essential news story that defines our moment and breaks it down. The program’s hosts have roots in public radio and they feature work from journalists at various media outlets – not just from Vox. We’ll be saying goodbye to “The Daily” from the The New York Times, though you can still hear the podcast version of the show wherever you listen to podcasts.

Farewell to ‘On Being’

This past weekend “On Being” ended production as a radio program. After nearly 20 years, Host Krista Tippett announced in March that she would transition “On Being” from a radio show to a seasonal podcast. You’ll still be able to find “On Being” wherever you listen to podcasts. And beginning July 3, you’ll hear “TED Radio Hour” on Sundays at 6 a.m.

Other program changes:

It’s always a little sad to lose programs we love, but I’m excited about these changes and the opportunity to introduce you to some voices you may not have heard. I’m looking forward to having our talk show “In Conversation” on the weekends so more people can hear it, and I really think you’ll like “Today, Explained.”

I’d love to hear what you think about these changes or about any of our other programming. Feel free to email me your thoughts at: jfranklin@wfpl.org. Thank you so much for listening and thank you for your support.