A state of the art YMCA facility under construction near 18th St. and Broadway is a bit behind schedule.

Until recently, the $28 million facility facility was expected to open in October. But officials now say that will be pushed to an unspecified date this fall.

Steve Tarver, CEO of YMCA Greater Louisville, said in a statement that the organization is excited to open the facility, which will span 77,000 square feet, this fall.

“Our original opening date of October was based on preliminary construction projections. As part of the routine construction process the opening has been moved to later this fall,” he said. “Our efforts remain focused on bringing the community a state-of-the-art facility.”

The YMCA is one of a handful of major projects in west Louisville contributing to a level of investment in that part of the city that has not been seen for decades due to discriminatory policies and a resulting lack of business interest. Of the major projects, is the furthest along in its progress.

The intersection of 18th and Broadway is expected to be a locus of investment, if plans pan out. In January, the city opened a realigned intersection that it invested $1.2 million to create.

At the time, Mayor Greg Fischer said in a statement that the project “helps to make this critical intersection a foundation for even more investment in West Louisville.”

On the north side of Broadway, non-profit OneWest, which promotes commercial real estate development, is working on plans to redevelop a strip of buildings.

But across the street from the YMCA is the stalled framing of the new corporate headquarters of Medicaid provider Passport Health Plan. That project is on hold amid the company’s financial struggles.

