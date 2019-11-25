Louisville’s newest YMCA, at 18th Street and Broadway, will open on Dec. 14, officials said Friday.

The YMCA missed its planned October opening due to construction delays, officials said at the time. It is one of several major developments taking place in west Louisville, and the first to be completed.

The facility sits across the street from the stalled development of a new corporate headquarters for Passport Health Plan. And about 12 blocks west of there, construction on the Louisville Urban League’s track and field complex is underway.

These projects plus the renovation of Beecher Terrace are the largest in a planned mass investment that could total hundreds of millions of dollars. The neighborhoods of west Louisville have not seen that kind of development in decades, due to government policies that were designed to block investment.

The new facility cost $28 million and spans more than 77,000 square feet.

Along with exercise facilities such as a fitness center and pool, the YMCA will offer health and job training resources, including a center to train teens for jobs that require technology skills