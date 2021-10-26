Traffic flow between Indiana and Kentucky will be interrupted for more than a week to clear the way for repairs on the Sherman Minton Bridge.

Westbound lanes on the bridge are closing for nine days, from 3 a.m. Wednesday until Nov. 5. Crews will patch the main deck and approach bridges on the Sherman Minton during the closure. The bridge carries Interstate 64 between New Albany and Louisville.

Project officials said commuters should use I-65 and I-265 during the closure. Ramps on the alternate route were recently strengthened to prepare for the expected increase in traffic.

The work is part of the Sherman Minton Renewal project, which will add up to 30 years of life to the aging bridge. The full project is slated to take two and a half years, during which at least one lane of traffic in each direction will be open 95% of the time.

One 9-day closure in each direction is allowed per year for the project.