Reporting from WFPL News and the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting has won two regional journalism awards for reporting in 2021.

Jared Bennett won for best investigative reporting for his story about the cost families paid to communicate with loved ones who were incarcerated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jess Clark won the award for excellence in diversity, equity and inclusion reporting for her coverage of how Black high school-aged girls processed Breonna Taylor’s killing.

Related Story Breonna Taylor’s Killing Forced Black High School Girls To Grapple With Uncertainty

“We are honored to have the hard work and care we put into crafting these two projects recognized by Radio Television Digital News Association,” said Gabrielle Jones, LPM vice president of content. “We believe our most important role as an organization is being a force for good in our community. These two projects speak to our ever present goals of highlighting inequitable systems and amplifying the voices of our fellow community members.”

RTDNA awards the regional Murrows for excellent work in journalism. Regional winners go on to compete at the national level each year. National winners will be announced later in the summer.