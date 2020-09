The latest news for Thursday, September 10, 2020 from the WFPL newsroom in Louisville.

Listen:



https://dts.podtrac.com/redirect.mp3/chtbl.com/track/G3791/lpm-od.streamguys1.com/dailynews/20200910060253-dailynews.mp3



Follow us to get this morning briefing in your podcast app of choice: Apple Podcasts | NPR | Spotify



Donate to support this and future episodes of the WFPL Daily News Briefing.